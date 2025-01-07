EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Capital Increase

Rubean AG has almost doubled its annual revenue to EUR 1.94 million in 2024

07.01.2025 / 14:32 CET/CEST

Annual of the FinTech company increases by over 90 per cent compared to the previous year according to initial figures

Capital increase with subscription rights completed Talks with strategic partner Munich, 7 January 2025. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) continued its strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of the 2024 financial year, almost doubling its annual revenue overall. Subject to the annual audit, the group's turnover increased from EUR 1.012 million in 2023 to EUR 1.94 million in 2024. Rubean expects similarly strong growth in 2025. The capital increase with subscription rights announced on 18 July 2024 was formally completed by entry in the commercial register and the share capital was increased from the original EUR 3,603,893 to EUR 3,749,418. The number of shares issued increased by the same amount. With the fixed subscription price of EUR 6.00, Rubean AG raised additional capital of EUR 873,150, which will be used to finance growth measures. Discussions with a potential strategic partner initiated in 2024 will be continued.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at If you have any queries, please contact: german communications AG

Jörg Bretschneider

Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

... Dr. Hermann Geupel



Rubean AG



Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560



...

