Acquisition Ferdinand Gross Gmbh
Press Release Bossard Holding AG
|
Bossard Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Acquisition Ferdinand Gross GmbH
Press Release Bossard Holding AG
07.01.2025 / 17:44 CET/CEST
Dear Sir or Madam,
Enclosed you find the press release of Bossard Holding AG of January 7, 2025.
Press Release (PDF)
Further information is available on – Investor Relations.
If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe
Yours sincerely,
Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug
Tel.: +41 41 749 65 94
Fax: +41 41 749 60 21
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Bossard Holding AG
|
| Steinhauserstrasse 70
|
| 6301 Zug
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 41 749 65 86
| Fax:
| +41 41 749 6021
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0238627142
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2063089
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN07012025004691010666ID1109064718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.