NABARD's Grameen Bharat Mahotsav Highlights Empowerment Of Rural Women And Rural Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India At Stall 59 of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, the inspiring journey of Mangal Leima Self-Help Group (SHG) unfolds-a venture rooted in Khangabok village, Manipur. Founded in 2014 by Laishram Sharmila Devi, this initiative started modestly with a handful of women and has since grown to empower over 4,000 women artisans today. With and skill-development support from NABARD, Mangal Leima SHG has become a beacon of self-reliance and creativity, producing a diverse range of handcrafted products, including bags, gift baskets, boxes, cases, and home décor items, all made from Kouna, a locally sourced swamp reed native to the Thoubal District. Organized into 14 women-led SHGs, members earn an average monthly income of Rs. 12,000, showcasing the transformative potential of sustainable entrepreneurship and community-driven efforts.





Empowering Women Through Craftsmanship: The Story of Mangal Leima SHG





Hodi Craft, started by Nazeer in 2015, and at stall 49 at the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, brings the rich heritage of Nicobar Islands to life with handcrafted artifacts and decor in coconut shells, bamboo, and natural fibers. From six artisans from each of 12 villages, the initiative has now blossomed into a symbol of tradition and craftsmanship.





Hodi Craft, which has recently been accorded a GI tag with NABARD's support for specializing in Hinpon artifacts inspired by traditional boats, chatais, baskets, and hats, has provided the artisans with a stable monthly income of Rs. 9,000 and has promoted economic resilience while sustaining the identity of the Nicobari. Nazeer wishes to expand Hodi Craft throughout India to spread the artistry and heritage of Nicobar to a wider populace.





Hodi Craft: Preserving Tradition and Craftsmanship from Nicobar Islands





Viraasat Back to Roots Handicraft Producer Company from Raipur Rani block of Panchkula, Haryana, set up in 2022 with the support of NABARD Haryana and displayed at Stall 140, stands for the craftsmanship of 310 members, including 94 men. Led by Founder and Director Mustaq Ali, the artisans create a diverse range of handmade products such as dhurries, yoga mats, doormats, bed side runners, wall hangings and Japanese amigurumi toys.





Handmade Dhurrie Producer Company: Preserving the art of traditional dhurrie making





Using traditional looms, including the durable "Pit Loom," which enables intricate weaving with pedal operations. Organized into a Handicraft Producer Company Limited and supported by NABARD and Swami Rama Foundation Trust, the members have undergone specialized training and handholding at NIFT Panchkula and NIFT Kangra, with aspirations to expand their reach nationally. Today, they are onboarded on Amazon, Gatha, Exotic and they also have own website. Recently they also exported 5 dhurries to France opening a new horizon of world. The artisans earn an average monthly income of Rs. 10,000, reflecting the success of their efforts. Their work garnered significant attention when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited their stall at the Gram Bharat Mahotsav 2025.