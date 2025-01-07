Biomednewsbreaks - TC Biopharm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: TCBP) Confirms Continued Nasdaq Trading Under TCBP

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TC BioPharm (NASDAQ: TCBP) , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, announced that its American Depository Shares remain actively traded on the Global Select under the ticker symbol“TCBP.” The company clarified that there has been no trading halt and that shares are expected to trade without interruption. This announcement does not constitute any offer or solicitation regarding securities transactions.

About TC BioPharm Holdings PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line – Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune(R) in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. For more information about the company, visit

