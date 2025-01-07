VW Leak Compromises The Location Data Of 800,000 Evs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent report from a German news magazine has revealed a massive Volkswagen leak that left the data of 800,000 electric vehicles

exposed for several months . According to

Der Spiegel , the months-long data leak exposed the phone numbers, email, and even physical addresses of some drivers. The leak raises questions about the safety of consumer data that companies have been collecting in increasing amounts over the past few years.

Der Spiegel was first notified of the data leak by a whistleblower and...

