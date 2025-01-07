Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Opens New Distribution Center In Illinois To Enhance Logistics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Massimo Group
(NASDAQ: MAMO , a powersports and pontoon boat manufacturer, has opened its sixth U.S. distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., aiming to strengthen its logistics Network and improve service efficiency. The facility will serve as a Midwest hub, reducing fulfillment times and optimizing expenses for the company and its partners. With six strategically located centers, including sites in New Jersey, California, Georgia, and Texas, Massimo is positioned to meet rising demand for its products. CEO David Shan highlighted the facility as a milestone in supporting growing demand while ensuring timely and reliable delivery.
About Massimo Group
Massimo Group
(NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020,
Massimo Marine
manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the
Dallas / Fort Worth
area of
Texas
in the city of
Garland
. For more information, visit
massimomotor
and
massimomarine
.
