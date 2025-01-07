Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Opens New Distribution Center In Illinois To Enhance Logistics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO , a powersports and pontoon boat manufacturer, has opened its sixth U.S. distribution center in Edwardsville, Ill., aiming to strengthen its logistics and improve service efficiency. The facility will serve as a Midwest hub, reducing fulfillment times and optimizing expenses for the company and its partners. With six strategically located centers, including sites in New Jersey, California, Georgia, and Texas, Massimo is positioned to meet rising demand for its products. CEO David Shan highlighted the facility as a milestone in supporting growing demand while ensuring timely and reliable delivery.

To view the full press release, visit

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group

(NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style mini-bikes. Founded in 2020,

Massimo Marine

manufacturers and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf-carts and pontoon boats. The company's 376,000 square foot factory is in the heart of the

Dallas / Fort Worth

area of

Texas

in the city of

Garland

. For more information, visit

massimomotor

and

massimomarine

.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN