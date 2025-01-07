AAM15 Management Acquires Kelly's Roast Beef Brand And Expands Ownership To Four Iconic Massachusetts Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in 1951, Kelly's Roast Beef has been a Massachusetts institution for over 70 years, celebrated for its signature roast beef sandwiches and deep roots in the local community. AAM15 Management is committed to honoring this rich legacy while implementing strategic enhancements to position the brand for future success.

David Masse, Founder and CEO of AAM15 Management, is a Massachusetts native with a long-standing connection to Kelly's Roast Beef. "Growing up in this region, Kelly's was always a part of my life. It's more than just a restaurant-it's a symbol of community and tradition," said Masse. "We're proud to take on the responsibility of continuing Kelly's legacy and ensuring it thrives for generations to come."

AAM15 Management brings extensive expertise to this acquisition, drawing on years of experience in managing full-service hotels and food and beverage operations under globally recognized brands. To support this new venture, AAM15 has assembled a team of top-tier food and beverage professionals who will focus on expanding locations, securing licensing agreements, and developing additional franchise opportunities-key components of Kelly's ongoing success.

This acquisition reflects a shared vision between AAM15 Management and Kelly's Roast Beef, emphasizing quality, tradition, and community connection. With a strong track record of managing and expanding iconic hospitality brands, AAM15 is uniquely positioned to elevate Kelly's Roast Beef to new heights while maintaining its core values. "Our goal is to preserve everything that has made Kelly's Roast Beef an icon in Massachusetts while identifying opportunities to innovate and grow," added Masse. "We are dedicated to ensuring Kelly's remains a symbol of excellence for decades to come."

Under AAM15's leadership, Kelly's Roast Beef will continue to thrive as a Massachusetts institution while exploring opportunities for future expansion. Whether through new locations or operational enhancements, AAM15 is committed to building on Kelly's legacy of quality and community.

AAM15 Management is a premier asset management firm with a diverse portfolio spanning hospitality, multifamily properties, a private country club on the North Shore, and AAM15 Restaurant Group. Committed to excellence, AAM15 focuses on driving growth, innovation, and success across all its operations.

