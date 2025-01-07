Neusoft Showcases Comprehensive AI-Powered Solutions For Intelligent Mobility At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neusoft Corporation (Neusoft, SSE:600718), an industry-leading information technology, products and solutions company for global market, attended the Consumer Show 2025 (CES) and showcased a comprehensive range of intelligent automotive products, solutions and services powered by AI and driven by data. Under the theme "Dive In", CES 2025 highlights the rapid advancement of AI technologies and their infiltration into various industries. Having launched its intelligent solutions strategy early last year,

Neusoft attracted great attention at CES, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to global cooperation in driving the digital and intelligent transformation of the automotive industry.

At the exhibition, Neusoft showcased its intelligent cockpit systems, intelligent communication terminals, global navigation, AR-HUD, as well as its full-stack, all-domain automotive software engineering services. Among the highlights of Neusoft's display was its OneCoreGo Global In-vehicle Intelligent Mobility Solution 5.0. With "One Map, One Sight, and One Store" product system, this innovative solution integrates Neusoft's years of software technology expertise, its Navigation Product Family (Global Navigation, EHP, ISA, DR), AR For Car products, and global ecosystem partners' resources, to build a comprehensive and intelligent one-stop solution, enabling global automakers to cater to the diverse mobility demands of users worldwide and deliver exceptional in-vehicle intelligent mobility experience.

As a key technology and innovation partner of automakers in the era of Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV), Neusoft possesses

over 30 years of experience in automotive software R&D and provides a comprehensive range of automotive products, solutions and services to automakers & tier1 suppliers for their SDV transformation. With a global R&D and delivery network centered in China, Germany, Japan, US, and Malaysia, Neusoft's automotive products and services have been applied to 1,800+ vehicle models, across 100+ countries, serving 50+ globally renowned

automakers.

Looking into the future, Neusoft will stay aligned with the latest industry trends and evolving customer demands, continuously innovate in technology and products, collaborate with global ecosystem partners, to drive the mobility experience towards a future of unparalleled connectivity and intelligence.

