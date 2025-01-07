Watertown Coffee Celebrates Successful First Year Of Community Giving Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At Watertown , we believe that every drop of coffee sold can create a ripple of positive change in our communities," said Chelsea Garrow, Brands Manager at Harbor Foods. "By contributing to local United Way organizations, we aim to support a wide range of community initiatives that address critical needs and improve the quality of life for our neighbors."

The program reflects Watertown's long-standing commitment to community service and social responsibility. For over 100 years, the family behind Watertown has prioritized making a positive impact through various charitable activities. This new initiative takes that commitment a step further by ensuring that a portion of the proceeds from each cup of coffee sold go directly back to the communities where it was purchased. The amount Watertown gives will continue to grow as the company grows. The funds will support various programs and services, including education, health, and financial stability initiatives.

"We are thrilled to contribute to United Way and support the incredible work they do in our communities," said Justin Erickson, Chairman & CEO of Harbor Foods. "This program not only aligns with our values but also allows our customers to feel good about their purchase, knowing that they are making a difference with every cup of coffee.

