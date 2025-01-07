Biohackers World Conference & Expo 2025 In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biohackers World Los Angeles 2025

Exploring the cutting edge of optimization, longevity, and human performance with over 30 expert speakers and 40 exhibitors in Los Angeles.

- Mick Safron, CEO and Founder of Biohackers WorldLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Biohackers World Conference & , one of the premier events in the biohacking space, is coming to Los Angeles on March 29-30, 2025. With over 30 expert speakers and 40 exhibitors, the event promises to showcase cutting-edge technologies and the latest trends in health optimization, longevity, and human performance.Title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands are supporting this two-day event, which is expected to attract up to 1,000 guests.This immersive conference brings together innovators and pioneers to explore the potential of wearables, personalized genomics, AI-driven health tools, and cutting-edge wellness products. Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with exhibitors showcasing real-time health monitoring devices and cognitive enhancement tools.Key Event Highlights:- Leading Speakers: Experts will discuss topics like longevity, biohacking technologies, and next-gen wellness practices.- Exhibition Floor: Engage with over 40 exhibitors offering innovative products designed to enhance physical and mental well-being.- Networking: Connect with like-minded individuals and industry pioneers shaping the future of wellness.This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of health and performance optimization. With previous successful events held in cities like Austin and Miami, Biohackers World continues to lead the charge in biohacking** innovations.For more details and registration, visit Biohackers World website .

