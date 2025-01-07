Dodge® Industrial Receives Distinguished Industry Partner Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Accepting the Distinguished Partner of the Year Award

The Anderson Institute of recognizes the leading mechanical power transmission solutions company for its commitment to its programs and growth.

- Alex Vitou, ManagerBELTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dodge Industrial, Inc., a leading provider of innovative industrial solutions, received the Distinguished Industry Partner Award from the Anderson Institute of Technology (AIT) in recognition of its Belton manufacturing facility's ongoing support of school programs and its commitment to help advance technical education and career development opportunities for AIT students.Dr. Tiffany Estes, AIT Executive Director, presented the award to Alex Vitou, Dodge Belton Plant Manager, at the school's campus in Anderson, South Carolina on December 10, 2024. Through its Belton manufacturing facility, Dodge Industrial has partnered with AIT to support their machine tool technology and pre-engineering programs with financial, time, and equipment-from a 3D printer to a vertical bandsaw, tooling, and vacuums-donations to help foster new education opportunities and hands-on experiences for students."Supporting technical education programs at AIT is vital to developing the next generation of skilled manufacturers and engineers in our community," said Alex Vitou. "AIT has a beautiful, well-equipped facility and extremely talented instructors focused on empowering high school students with job-related knowledge and skills needed to thrive in industries like ours. We're proud to partner with AIT to help achieve their goals of providing students with real-world experience and pathways to rewarding careers in industrial manufacturing."The Anderson Institute of Technology serves students from Anderson School Districts 3, 4, and 5 by providing career and technical education programs that prepare students for high-demand occupations in manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, and other technical fields.The Dodge Belton facility manufactures standard-duty industrial gearing solutions, which include Tigear®-2 and Quantis® gearboxes, that keep industrial operations moving in a multitude of industries across the globe. Additionally, the facility has provided the community with a safe working environment for decades, celebrating the milestone of 25 years without a lost time accident in 2023.With Upstate South Carolina being home to numerous manufacturing companies and many located in Anderson County, Dodge Industrial helps impact the local economy and community through job creation, manufacturing and technological innovation, and continuous regional engagement-recently named the 2024 Large Manufacturer of the Year by the Development Corporation of Anderson County (DCAC).About Dodge Industrial, Inc.Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry's specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial .

