Defender Confirms 3-Year Dakar And FIA World Rally-Raid Championship Works Programme

Starting in 2026, the three-year Defender works programme will consist of a two-car entry across the full five-rounds of the W2RC, with a third car participating each year in Dakar – the Championship's halo event.

From 2026-2028, Defender will compete in the FIA's 'Stock' category – for production-based vehicles – within the Dakar Rally and the full W2RC. An update to the sporting and technical regulations in this important category will be implemented for 2026, making it significantly more competitive and the perfect platform to demonstrate the extreme capability and durability of Defender.

A comprehensive Defender competition development programme is already underway which will culminate in a competitive test event during autumn 2025, followed by a full team launch ahead of Dakar 2026.

Mark Cameron, Defender managing director, said:“Dakar 2025 begins today. Defender is already here showcasing its capability and durability through our official car partnership, but to know that in 12 months we'll be back with a three-car Defender works team entry at the beginning of a full FIA World Rally Raid Championship campaign is incredibly exciting. We have chosen to compete in the 'Stock' category to showcase the toughness and dependability of the production Defender.”

While Defender will not compete in Dakar until 2026, it will play a key role at the 2025 rally as the event's official vehicle partner. A fleet of 20 Defenders will support the event, which begins in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, and ends in Shubaytah, transporting race officials and VIP media. A further six highly specialised Defender recce vehicles will be used by Dakar Rally organisers to plan the routes for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 events.

