Appotronics And Ceres Holographics Partner To Accelerate Global Adoption Of Transparent HUD Technology

Appotronics ALPD®-based projection solutions can now be combined with

Ceres' HoloFlektTM holographic-enabled display technology

to display information in bright, large and non-distractive formats on any glass surface to enhance safety, HMI and UX

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appotronics,

a leader in

laser display industry,

today announced the signing of an agreement with Ceres Holographics, a pioneer in the development of holographic-enabled transparent displays.

The partnership aims to combine their technologies for in-car display solutions, including driver and passenger transparent heads-up display (HUDs).

A demonstration of the combined HUD system has been shown at CES 2025 at Appotronics demo suite, located at the Ren Boardroom, 2nd floor, Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, from January 7 to 10, 2025.

Through this partnership, Appotronics

will provide Ceres and its other holographic windshield partners with another key link in the supply chain required to deliver complete systems to its expanding base of OEM customers. Together the extended partnership could provide more intuitive, flexible and distraction-free high resolution display solutions for next generation vehicles.

The partnership

expands the benefits of Appotronics' high-performance ALPD® (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) projection technology, and Ceres' design capability as well as its HoloFlextTM manufacturing technology, to meet the size, cost, reliability and viewability requirements of the most innovative automotive OEMs.

Together,

the two compaines is expected to accelerate the development and widespread adoption of transparent HUD technology, enhancing safty and delivering a more intelligent driving experience.

About Ceres Holographics



Headquartered in Livingston, Scotland, Ceres Holographics specializes in the design, digital mastering and replication of next-generation, thin-film Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality applications.

With extensive expertise in photonic, optical systems and holographic photopolymer films, Ceres Holographics empowers organizations to create immersive visual experiences that enhance product functionality and performance for mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.

Ceres

HoloFlekt®

film technology can transform any windscreen or other glass structure into an ultra-bright, full color display. In car windshields it can realize large format pillar-to-pillar HUDs.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is a leading laser display technology enterprise in the world,

one of the first companies to list on the SSE STAR Market. The company

has independently invented ALPD® semiconductor laser light source technology that has become the go-to technology internationally.

Appotronics'

automotive optics is based on ALPD® technology. The intelligent light engine offers key advantages

for auto applications, such as its ultra-compact size, high efficiency, high brightness and high reliability, which makes ALPD® the most suitable technology for display and illumination in automotive applications. With a sophisticated development and production managment system compliant with automotive industry standards such as IATF16949, VDA6.3 and OSB+, Appotronics has become an integral part of the supply chains of leading automotive manufacturers both domestically and internationally. Appotronics focuses on building a sustainable ecosystem within the industry, actively collaborating with partners acorss the supply chain to deliver a more intuitive and comfortable human-vehicle interaction for end users.

Currently, Appotronics Automotive BU has developed the first auto-certified laser light engines in the industry in three main application areas: intelligent digital headlights, immersive cockpit display and HUDs. These innovations have been depolyed in three launched models: AITO M9, STELATO S9 and smart #5.

