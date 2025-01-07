BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANK WELCOMES KIMBERLY CATELLO, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, CUSTOMER SUPPORT OPERATIONS MANAGER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kimberly Catello

Catello to manage customer support team, oversee daily deposit operations and ensure delivery of the ultimate customer service experience

- Jodi Modder, Vice President, Customer Support OperationsBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher R. Dowd, President and CEO of Ballston Spa National (BSNB), today announced that Kimberly (Kim) Catello has been named Assistant Vice President, Customer Support Operations Manager.In this position, Catello will oversee the customer support operations team to achieve high levels of operating proficiency and overall customer satisfaction. She will also be responsible for electronic banking programs, specifically ACH transactions, online banking, mobile banking and other online services. In addition to these responsibilities, Kim will provide support to the Treasury Management Division of the bank.Catello joined BSNB following a successful long-term tenure at Pioneer Bank in Albany, where she served as a Deposit Operations Analyst, Deposit & ACH System Expert, Payment Systems Professional and Deposit Services Administrator. Kim has advanced in her career in the deposit operations area and has a proven track record of improving operational efficiencies. Now joining BSNB, Kim will be able to further mentor the customer support team and provide high level operational oversight and support."Kim has an extensive background in deposit operations and will bring her expertise and leadership to the customer support area at BSNB," said Jodi Modder , Vice President, Customer Support Operations. "Her deep understanding of back-office operations, combined with her enthusiasm for her work will be instrumental in furthering BSNB's mission to improve operational efficiencies and provide the ultimate customer service experience to our customers."“Ballston Spa National Bank's reputation of being a community bank that truly gives back to the community is what attracted me to this position,” said Catello. "I am looking forward to using my deposit operational experience to create efficiencies while at the same time, coaching team members on delivering a high level of customer satisfaction.”Catello holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management Finance from Central States University, Wilberforce, OH and an Associate in Science Accounting degree from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY. Kim has worked with the Northeast Kidney Foundation, American Cancer Society and St. Catherine's Center for Children located in Albany. When not at work, Kim enjoys spending time with her husband Alex and taking family vacations to destinations involving ocean views, sun and sand. She also volunteers for several non-profit organizations in the Clifton Park area where she resides.ABOUT BALLSTON SPA NATIONAL BANKBallston Spa National Bank (BSNB) is a locally focused, relationship-driven community bank invested in making a difference not only for customers but for its community. With 13 locations headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY, BSNB offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, families, municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses throughout New York's greater Capital Region. Learn more about BSNB's offerings here. To become part of BSNB's online community, please visit Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

