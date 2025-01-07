Henkel Earns Equality 100 Award In Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

(MENAFN- 3BL) Rocky Hill, CT, January 7, 2024 /3BL/ – Henkel, a leading of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® free clear laundry detergent, and Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRCF) 2025 Corporate Equality (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Henkel is among the 765 businesses that will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. This year's CEI includes over 1,400 businesses – the highest number of rated companies since the start of the CEI in 2002. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under the central pillars of non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an overall inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

“We are proud to be recognized with HRCF's Equality 100 Award, reflecting our commitment to inclusion and belonging within the workplace, in local communities, and with our partners, customers, and consumers along the value chain,” said Pernille Lind Olsen, President, Henkel North America.“Henkel has a long legacy of fostering a culture of belonging for all employees, including the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Henkel's purpose as pioneers at heart for the good of generations drives us to do the right thing for our colleagues and for our business.”

Henkel earns this recognition based on comprehensive efforts to create a welcoming environment and implement inclusive benefits and programs to meet the diverse needs of employees in North America. For example, in 2023, Henkel expanded its parental leave policy to provide 12 weeks of fully paid time off for all U.S. employees welcoming a child into their home, regardless of gender or family structure. Henkel also has a strong network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs ) spanning over 20 chapters and over 2400 employees across the region to provide a supportive community, elevate diverse perspectives, and promote growth opportunities for employees and the business.

“For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits,” said RaShawn“Shawnie” Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality.“As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community.”

The results of the 2025 CEI showcase how companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies and the importance of reaffirming commitments to equity in the workplace. A record-breaking 98 percent of CEI businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, and the CEI takes a detailed approach to recognizing employers that provide these crucial protections to more than 22 million U.S. workers.

