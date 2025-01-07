Sustainable Security Design Gains Momentum In The UAE's Urban Landscape

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Sustainable security design focuses on harmonising robust security with architectural and environmental elements

Top trends for the evolution of security design in the UAE include increased integration with Smart City initiatives, green security technologies and data-driven security The Security Leaders' Summit take place from 14-16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Sustainable security design is becoming an integral aspect of urban planning in the UAE. The ability to combine advanced technology, environmental stewardship, and aesthetic harmony to meet the country's ambitious urban expansion and sustainability goals will be a key focus for delegates at the Security Leader's Summit at Intersec 2025 which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14-16 January.

Intersec 2024

The Security Leaders Summit is a platform for global experts to exchange ideas, share innovations, and shape the future of security. This two-day summit features world-class speakers and sessions, driving bold strategies and redefining security norms for a safer world.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Simon Whitehouse, Director of Security Consultancy at SGW - Powered by AESG , said, "Sustainable security design goes beyond asset protection. It integrates security measures with the architectural and environmental elements of a project, creating spaces that are secure yet aligned with sustainability objectives."

The UAE, guided by standards such as the Security Industry Regulations Agency (SIRA) and MCC regulations, has been a leader in implementing functional and visually unobtrusive security solutions. These include energy-efficient technologies, like IP cameras with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and smart energy systems, which reduce the environmental footprint while maintaining optimal security.

"A notable case is the integration of smart security systems in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Here, sustainability is at the core of urban design, where the security systems are designed to blend seamlessly into the environment without compromising on efficiency. The use of solar-powered CCTV cameras and smart access control systems contributes to both security and the overall sustainability goals of the development," Whitehouse added.

Another critical topic to be explored at the summit is the evolving nature of global security threats. As the Strategic Intelligence Partner for Intersec 2025, Kearney will provide invaluable insights through a keynote session titled The Evolution of Security Threats. Delivered by Rudolph Lohmeyer, Senior Partner at Kearney, the session will examine the history and future of security challenges.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "Our goal with the Security Leaders' Summit at Intersec 2025 is to foster meaningful discussions that redefine industry standards and inspire new strategies. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and experts, we are creating a dynamic platform for collaboration and showcasing the latest solutions shaping the future of sustainable urban security."

Running alongside the conferences, the Commercial & Perimeter Security section at Intersec 2025 will highlight transformative technologies that enhance safety and protection for businesses and properties, including Johnson Controls and PwC showcasing AI innovations for smart cities, Dell and Intel driving advancements in green security technologies, and Bosch and Hikvision leading in data-driven security solutions.

This sector will also feature cutting-edge IP-based surveillance systems from Avigilon and Uniview, Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) cameras from Hanwha Vision and Axis, and smart access control systems by HID, Salto, and Honeywell.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , the 26th edition of Intersec will host 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 nations and expects more than 42,000 trade visitors from around the world.

For more information, please visit our website .

For more information, please visit our website at,

Further information, .

