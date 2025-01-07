Cybersecurity Funding In 2024: Rise In Investment Signals VC Funding Stabilization, Pinpoint Search Group's Report Finds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinpoint Search Group , a leading cybersecurity recruitment firm in the U.S., has released its annual report on cybersecurity funding for 2024 . The report reveals a 9 percent increase in the total amount of funding raised compared to 2023, indicating that venture capital (VC) funding for cybersecurity vendors is stabilizing.

In 2024, Pinpoint Search Group's research team recorded 383 transactions in the cybersecurity vendor space, totaling $9.5 billion across 304 funding rounds and 79 M&As . This represents a 9 percent rise in fundraising compared to $8.7 billion in 2023, despite a 12 percent decrease in transaction volume from 346 in the previous year.

The final quarter of the year

showcased similar trends. In Q4 2024, the cybersecurity industry secured $1.7 billion in funding, marking a 7 percent increase compared to Q4 2023 . The quarter saw a 34 percent dip in transaction volume, from 85 funding rounds in Q4 2023 to 56 rounds in Q4 2024.

The rise in total cybersecurity funding can be attributed in part to an intensifying demand for innovation as threats evolve and grow more difficult to detect. Early-stage initiatives dominated VC investments, with Seed and Series-A rounds making up 59 percent of the total funding volume in 2024 . While later-stage funding rounds (such as Growth Funding, Series C, D, and E) only accounted for 16 percent of funding volume, they represented 54 percent of total funding dollars raised, highlighting the significance of larger investments in mature companies.

The signs of VC funding stabilization come after a major decline in funding in 2022, which was influenced by broader economic factors like inflation and rising interest rates. The increased cybersecurity investments in 2024 contrast sharply with overall weak levels of VC funding for the year, and data over the past ten quarters also show that cybersecurity funding levels have been consistent.

"While we can justify an argument that cybersecurity is among the wild west sectors of technology, we are seeing consistent trends materialize," said Mark Sasson, founder and managing partner at Pinpoint Search Group . "Early-stage vendors dominate funding volume, and quarter-over-quarter funding trends are relatively stable. This has the potential to positively impact investment and business decisions, making security solutions and overall industry performance much more effective."

For the full, detailed findings of Pinpoint Search Group's 2024 annual report on cybersecurity funding, please click here .

