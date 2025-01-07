Pvolve Expands Connecticut Presence With New Studios In Fairfield County

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Franchise Awards Third Franchise Marking Brand's Expansion in the Region

DARIEN, Conn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the fitness franchise that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, has announced a new studio signing in Fairfield County with Christine Friedman Partouche to bring two new locations to the region. This deal will mark Pvolve's third franchise location in the state of Connecticut and adds to the brand's rapid growth, now boasting a total of over 50 studios in development across the country.

Pvolve has ambitious plans for Connecticut, with 10 additional territories available for new locations as part of its aggressive expansion strategy. Each new location will create between 10 to 15 job opportunities, providing a significant boost to the local economy and community.

Friedman brings a diverse professional background in fashion magazines and corporate finance, combined with her personal passion for endurance sports. After discovering triathlon as a way to enhance her fitness journey, Christine fell in love with the lifestyle and the importance of self-care and nutrition. When traditional recovery methods like physical therapy and acupuncture fell short, Pvolve's innovative approach to functional fitness reshaped her performance, helped her overcome injuries and improve her training. Inspired by her experience, Christine is expanding the Pvolve method into Connecticut, where she aims to share its benefits with her community.

"Joining the Pvolve family is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to bring this remarkable workout method to Fairfield County," said Friedman. "Pvolve's focus on sustainable fitness and healthy aging resonates deeply with me, and I can't wait to help my community discover a workout that empowers them to move better, feel stronger, and embrace long-term wellness."

Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve, credits the brand's rapid growth to its clinically-proven method, which builds total-body strength while promoting longevity-aligning with the growing cultural recognition of fitness as vital to overall health. The brand's partnership with world-renowned actress, producer, and director Jennifer Aniston, along with the success of its multi-revenue stream business model, have all contributed to the brand's expansion.

"Pvolve has been expanding its franchise footprint at a record rate over the last 12 months, and Fairfield County was a natural target for us given the strong community of active, health-oriented individuals," said Cartwright. "We are thrilled to welcome Christine as a franchise partner, confident that her extensive corporate background and genuine passion for health and fitness will help introduce Pvolve's fresh and effective approach to even more individuals."

The brand recently made waves with the launch of its latest campaign featuring Jennifer Aniston with Pvolve's patented fitness equipment. Conceptualized by Aniston herself, the campaign emphasizes the power of strength to unlock a longer, healthier life. It aims to inspire people of all ages and fitness levels to tap into their potential and enhance their health span through functional movement.

Pvolve has territories available for development nationwide, including additional opportunities in Connecticut, as well as plans for growth in Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

Currently, the brand is seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees who have strong business acumen and exceptional communication, leadership, and management skills. With a multi-revenue stream business model, hybrid classes, proprietary equipment, and high-profile brand endorsements, Pvolve represents a compelling business opportunity within the $87 billion fitness industry.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director,

Jennifer Aniston , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development.

