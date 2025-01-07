CES 2025: Askey Computer Corp. Introduces Cutting-Edge 5G Enterprise Mobile Computer Featuring Honeywell's Most Advanced Extra-Long Range Scan Engine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

to

showcase

the

RC40,

its

first

to

market

new

mobile

computer with

advanced

scanning abilities

to

make

warehouse operations

safer,

more

efficient,

and

productive.

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Askey

Computer

Corp.,

a

member of

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., specializing in the development and of cutting-edge communications, enterprise mobile devices, and software solutions today announced the launch of the

RC40 Enterprise

Mobile Computer.

Along with

the

RC40,

Askey will be

highlighting its expanded connectivity portfolio at

CES 2025,

Booth 6616 / West Hall, January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.

Since 2001, Askey

has designed and manufactured

rugged

mobile computers for

a number of global

brands, producing over 20M devices to date.

Our legacy as a manufacturer means we can deliver the latest technology in dependable, cost-effective products like our new RC40, and for the first time in North America will be sold directly with the Askey brand. "Askey has a rich history of innovation, first to market network solutions and commitment to communications for the future," said Askey's CEO, Robert Lin. "Our experience, both as a leading hardware vendor and as a leading 5G telecommunications company means that we always know the latest technology and the most appropriate way to put it to work.

Askey has helped shape Enterprise mobile computing, and we are excited to bring the RC40 to market in North America."

Askey handheld mobile computers offer mobile workers and retail associates

an enterprise-grade blend of performance and user-friendly design empowering

them to access applications, information and accomplish their tasks effectively, wherever the job takes them.

The RC40 is equipped with the next generation Qualcomm® QCM4490 processor, ensuring a long lifecycle and advanced features essential for multi-tasking in enterprise computing. This includes support

for AI-powered

applications, enterprise applications, and voice

solutions.

The

RC40 is certified and pre-loaded with StayLinked SmartTE,

the industry's most advanced terminal emulation software designed to eliminate dropped sessions. The RC40 also features

the industry's first integration

of Honeywell's most advanced extra-long range scan engine, the N6803LR, capable of reading bar codes as far as 60 ft.

Combined with

its field attachable handle, the

RC40 pre-loaded with StayLinked SmartTE is the

ideal combination

for businesses looking to optimize warehouse operations.



"Askey is one of the first to integrate Honeywell's latest and most advanced extra-long range scan engine to increase safety, operational efficiency and productivity in warehousing, cross-docking and port applications," said Honeywell's General Manager of Honeywell Productivity Solution and Services, Gary Williams.

"By allowing the

material handling operators

to remain in

their forklifts, workers can now

scan bar codes in

the most challenging conditions from farther distances."

Askey helps customers evolve their business to meet today's market speed and demands, backed by our market knowledge to make them stronger.

ABOUT

ASKEY

COMPUTER

CORPORATION

Askey, a Taiwan-based manufacturer for more than 35 years and recently awarded the Platinum Environmental Sustainability Rating by EcoVadis,

and a global footprint in the United States, EMEA, and Asia, develops end-to-end 5G Private Network Wireless Solutions and leading edge mobile computing solutions. This includes an innovative full-stack private 5G solution leveraging 5G indoor/outdoor small cells and CPEs. The Askey 5G Private Network Solution ensures secure IoT connections and conscious factory operation technologies, driving heightened productivity and efficiency. Learn more at

and LinkedIn.

ABOUT

STAYLINKED

StayLinked is the leading provider of modern terminal emulation solutions that enable intelligent automation for the supply chain. Known for its fair licensing, industry-leading support, and easy-to-use software, StayLinked enhances productivity, reduces downtime, and optimizes workflows for businesses worldwide. StayLinked's solutions enable seamless migration, integration, and management of mission-critical systems across a variety of industries. Learn more at

and LinkedIn .

ABOUT HONEYWELL

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world.

Our business is aligned with three

powerful megatrends

– automation, the future of aviation and

energy transition – underpinned by

our

Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform.

As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter and safer as well as more secure and sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit

.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Contact :

Jeff

Hovorka





Tel : 425.512.5793

Email :

[email protected]

Click here for more details about our booth at:

SOURCE Askey Computer Corp.

