Saber Power Services Achieves World-Class Safety Performance Through Platinum ABC STEP Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saber Power Services , LLC, today announced it has achieved Platinum in Associated Builders and Contractors ' STEP Safety Management System .



"We are honored to receive this distinction and recognition for our continued focus on working safely," said Jeron Quincy, Saber Power, Vice President of Safety.



Founded more than three decades ago, STEP is a proven system that provides the framework to measure, strengthen and build industry-leading safety programs that enable top-performing ABC members to achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics construction industry average. STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing health and safety programs that reduce jobsite incidents.



"Safety is a journey, and that journey is possible because of systems like STEP, which enables ABC member contractors like Saber Power Services to actively build health and safety into their culture, creating industry-leading, holistic safety programs to protect their workers and deliver for their clients," said Greg Sizemore, ABC vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development. "STEP measures performance on key components, strengthens and expands best practices and builds safety culture. Our people are our greatest asset, and I commend Saber Power Services for consistently fulfilling those commitments to raise the bar of safety performance."



According to ABC's annual Safety Performance Report, STEP participants, regardless of company size or type of work, can reduce recordable incidents up to 83%, making the best-performing companies 576% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. To learn more about the STEP program, visit abc/step .



About Saber Power Services LLC



Saber Power Services is a fully integrated electrical power system services firm providing end-to-end solutions across utility, renewables and battery storage, industrial, petrochemical, and other markets. Based in Houston, Texas, Saber offers deep subject matter expertise and uses an engineering-led approach to designing, installing, testing, and maintaining medium and high-voltage electrical infrastructure. With 14 locations throughout Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, Saber serves clients locally, nationally, and abroad.



SOURCE Saber Power Services LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED