NXTLVL Marine Expands Into Austin Market With Acquisition Of Marinemax Location

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTLVL Marine, a leading Texas-based marine dealership, is excited to announce the of MarineMax's Austin location, further solidifying its presence in the Central Texas boating community. This move comes on the heels of NXTLVL's recent acquisitions of MarineMax locations in San Antonio and Lake LBJ, completed in October.

By adding Austin to its portfolio, NXTLVL Marine strengthens its ability to serve the region's growing number of boating enthusiasts with top-tier products, service, and expertise.

"Austin's lively boating community makes this an exciting next step for NXTLVL Marine," said Parker Chase, Vice President of NXTLVL Marine. "This acquisition not only expands our reach but allows us to bring our unique style of customer-first service to the area. We're thrilled to welcome the Austin team and look forward to building on their success."

As part of the acquisition, NXTLVL will retain and rebrand the Austin location, ensuring seamless service for current customers while introducing an expanded lineup of new and pre-owned boats-including Nautique Boats, a legendary name in high-performance watersports vessels and the latest addition to NXTLVL's roster as an authorized dealer.

Blake Flanagan, President of NXTLVL Marine, highlighted the importance of the experienced Austin team in this transition: "Their knowledge of the local market and passion for boating align perfectly with our values. We're excited to work alongside them to grow NXTLVL's footprint in Central Texas."

With this latest expansion, NXTLVL Marine continues its mission to redefine the dealership experience. Known for innovation, expertise, and exceptional customer care, NXTLVL has become a go-to name for watersports enthusiasts across Texas.

For more information on NXTLVL Marine's products, services, and locations, visit .

About NXTLVL Marine, LLC



NXTLVL Marine, LLC is a premier marine dealership offering an extensive selection of new and pre-owned boats, golf carts, and related products across its locations in New Braunfels, Austin, Lake LBJ, Fort Worth, and Dallas. As the #1 dealer for Tige Boats worldwide and a proud representative of Bennington, Nautique, and other premium brands, NXTLVL Marine is dedicated to delivering unparalleled products and service to boating enthusiasts.

