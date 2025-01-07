Visiting Angels Applauds Passage And Signing Of The Elizabeth Dole Act

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Landmark Legislation Enhances Support for Veterans and Caregivers

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Angels, one of the nation's leading providers of in-home senior care services, celebrates the recent passage and signing into law of the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act of 2023. This landmark legislation is a vital step toward ensuring that America's veterans receive the care they deserve in the comfort of their own homes.

The Elizabeth Dole Act expands access to home- and community-based services (HCBS) through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), providing additional resources and support for veterans and their caregivers. Visiting Angels commends this critical legislation, which will help veterans age in place with dignity and receive care tailored to their needs, particularly those affected by service-related conditions.

"At Visiting Angels, we are deeply committed to caring for our nation's seniors and veterans, enabling them to live independently and safely in their own homes," said Dan Drennen, Senior Vice President of Visiting Angels. "The Elizabeth Dole Act is a transformative measure that strengthens the home care system and empowers veterans and their caregivers with the tools they need to thrive."

The Act's provisions include expanded eligibility for VA caregiver support programs, increased funding for home- and community-based services, and the establishment of pilot programs to innovate and enhance care delivery. These enhancements align with Visiting Angels' mission to deliver personalized, compassionate care that allows clients to remain in familiar surroundings.

Visiting Angels has long been a champion for home care solutions, offering a wide range of services such as personal care, respite care, and companionship to meet the unique needs of clients. By working closely with veterans and their families, Visiting Angels ensures that caregivers provide the highest standard of care, addressing physical, emotional, and social well-being.

"We believe that no veteran should face the challenges of aging or disability alone," added Drennen. "This new law is a monumental step forward in recognizing and supporting those who have sacrificed so much for our country. We look forward to working alongside the VA and veterans' families to make these expanded services a reality."

About Visiting Angels:

Visiting Angels is one of America's most trusted providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities. Founded in 1998, Visiting Angels has more than 600 locations across the United States, delivering compassionate care that prioritizes independence, dignity, and quality of life.

