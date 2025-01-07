Voltalia reaches its 2024 capacity targets

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energies, holds a total capacity of around 3.3 gigawatts (3,256 megawatts) at the end of 2024, including more than 2.5 gigawatts (2,514 megawatts) in operation.

In 2024, Voltalia won new power sales contracts for a total of 637 megawatts, of which 301 megawatts are already under construction, with the remainder to be built or sold from 2025 onwards.

Capacity in operation or under construction

The capacity of Voltalia's power plants in operation or under construction increases by 406 megawatts (+14%) in 2024 to 3,256 megawatts.

The capacity of power plants in operation increases by 144 megawatts (+6%) to 2,514 megawatts. Voltalia added 157 megawatts to its portfolio: 128 megawatts in Europe and 29 megawatts in Brazil. At the same time, 12 megawatts in operation were sold in Europe (France).

The capacity of power plants under construction rises by 262 megawatts (+55%) to 742 megawatts. Voltalia launched the construction of 469 megawatts (compared with 259 megawatts in 2023, +81%): 311 megawatts in Europe, 32 megawatts in Brazil and 126 megawatts in other countries. At the same time, 50 megawatts under construction were sold in Europe (UK).

Awarded contracts

In 2024, Voltalia won new long-term power sales contracts for a total of 637 megawatts, compared with 448 megawatts in 2023 (+42%): 198 megawatts in Europe, 44 megawatts in Brazil and 395 megawatts in other countries.

In addition, Voltalia signed major partnership agreements in 2024 that should fuel the flow of new electricity sales contracts over the coming months and years:



In Egypt1, a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Electricity for the repowering of the Zafarana wind farms. Voltalia has developed a hybrid solar and wind solution with a total capacity of 3.2 gigawatts, including 1.6 gigawatts for Voltalia and the same amount for its partner Taqa Arabia. It will be one of the largest hybrid complexes in the world. In Uzbekistan2, a tripartite protocol was signed with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Energy, for the development, financing, construction and operation of a

500-megawatt/1,000-megawatt-hour battery storage complex. This will be one of the largest batteries in the world.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, says:“By reaching our 2024 capacity targets with 3.3 gigawatts of capacity in operation or under construction, including more than 2.5 gigawatts in operation, Voltalia consolidates its positioning as a renewable energy producer on three continents. Thank you to our teams for their exceptional commitment, which paves the way for new successes in 2025”.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2024 turnover, January 29, 2025 (after market close)