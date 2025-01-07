Allied Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) will hold a call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, to discuss results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, after the markets close.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411, conference ID #1114001. The webcast will be accessible here or at and will be archived for 90 days.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

