Jason Ruedy Says Colorado Springs Named Top City For Young Families With Affordable Housing Options

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy

Jason Ruedy announces that Colorado Springs has been recognized as the leading city for young families seeking affordable opportunities

- Jason RuedyCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of The Home Loan Arranger, and a top mortgage broker, shares exciting news: Colorado Springs , CO has been named the number one city in the nation for highlighting relatively affordable areas preferred by young families. With plenty of homes for sale and a 100% loan-to-value product, first-time homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of the current market before rates decrease and the housing market picks up. According to Ruedy, now is the time for young families to make the leap into homeownership without having to save for a down payment.The ranking, released by a leading real estate publication, highlights Colorado Springs as the ideal location for young families looking to purchase a home. With a median home price of $350,000 and a strong job market, the city offers a perfect balance of affordability and opportunity. This, coupled with the 100% loan to value product, makes it easier than ever for first time homeowners to enter the market.Ruedy, a top mortgage broker with 31 years of experience in the mortgage industry , is encouraging young families to take advantage of the current conditions. With interest rates expected to decrease and the housing market showing signs of picking up, Ruedy believes that now is the time for young families to make the move into homeownership. "You don't have to save for a down payment anymore," says Ruedy. "With the 100% loan-to-value product, young families can achieve their dream of homeownership without having to wait and save for a down payment."With its affordable housing options and strong job market, Colorado Springs has become a top destination for young families. And with the 100% loan-to-value product, the city is making it easier than ever for first-time homeowners to enter the market. Ruedy encourages young families to take advantage of this opportunity and make the move into homeownership before rates decrease and the housing market picks up. Now is the time for young families to achieve their dream of owning a home in Colorado Springs.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

