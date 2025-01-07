Stacey Hallberg To Focus On Expanding Caretech's Impact In Lincoln, NE As Director Of Sales & Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stacey Hallberg, Director of Sales & Partnerships

Stacey Hallberg focuses on expanding Caretech's senior care services in Lincoln, NE, building partnerships to ensure compassionate, accessible care for all.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Caretech is pleased to announce that Stacey Hallberg, Director of Sales & Partnerships, will now focus her expertise on expanding Caretech's reach and partnerships in Lincoln, Nebraska. Stacey's efforts will enhance senior care services, strengthen in-home support for adults and adolescents living with disabilities , and promote independent skills services to ensure comprehensive care for the diverse needs of the community.

With over 20 years of experience in senior care and a proven track record at Caretech, Stacey is well-positioned to lead this initiative. Her extensive background includes skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, and piloting innovative programs like the Nurse Liaison role. Stacey's expertise has consistently driven improved accessibility and outcomes for individuals and families navigating care options.

“Lincoln holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to bring Caretech's exceptional services and mission closer to this community,” Stacey said.“Our goal is to ensure that seniors, adults, and adolescents in Lincoln have access to the care, resources, and support they need to live fulfilling and independent lives.”

Stacey's role involves connecting clients and families with resources to maintain their independence and age in place. She plans to achieve this through partnerships and collaboration, stating,“At the end of the day, it truly does take a village, and there are MANY people that need care. Working together through cobranded campaigns, events, and sponsorships is a great way to educate people on the resources available. Caretech is a mission-focused organization, and community stewardship is a way to not only support non-profits and state-funded organizations but also educate. Together, we truly are better.”

Stacey recognizes that one of the biggest challenges in Lincoln is creating awareness and ensuring that residents know Caretech is locally owned and was founded over 25 years ago. She shared,“We need to find the best ways to reach our clients, consumers, and their families. The first step is understanding our mission and recognizing we are here to help ALL people of ALL ages, regardless of income or situation.”

In her role, Stacey will focus on building partnerships with healthcare providers, community organizations, and families to address the growing demand for a wide range of care services in Lincoln. This includes expanding awareness of Caretech's unique offerings, such as Medicaid Waiver programs, VA benefits, and the Friends and Family Caregiver Program, which allows family members to provide care while earning an income.

“Caretech has built its reputation on compassion and innovation, and I'm committed to ensuring that individuals and families in Lincoln are aware of and can benefit from the comprehensive resources we offer,” Stacey added.

Her leadership will emphasize collaboration, education, and accessibility, ensuring that Caretech continues to be a trusted resource for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families.

About Caretech

Caretech is a leading provider of high-quality care services for seniors, adults, and adolescents living with disabilities. With over 25 years of experience, Caretech offers memory care, respite care, in-home care, independent skills services, and a specialized discharge program. Dedicated to serving underserved populations and veterans, Caretech ensures everyone has access to compassionate, innovative care, regardless of their financial situation.

For more information about Caretech and its services in Lincoln, please visit or call (402) 697-5121.

