Schlage Named America's Most Trusted Brand For Door Locks & Hardware In 2025 Lifestory Research Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schlage, a leading of door locks and hardware, has once again been recognized as the most trusted brand in the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Door Locks & Hardware Study conducted by Lifestory Research. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Schlage has received this prestigious honor, solidifying its position as the top choice for consumers considering purchasing door locks and hardware.The America's Most Trusted® Door Locks & Hardware ranking is based on the opinions of 4,687 individuals over the past 12 months. Participants were asked to rate their level of trust in various door lock and hardware brands, considering factors such as quality, reliability, and customer service. Schlage emerged as the clear winner, earning the highest overall trust score among all brands included in the study.Schlage's consistent performance in the annual study is a testament to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality, reliable products that consumers can trust to keep their homes and families safe. For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

