Monument Real Estate Partners With Apartment Life To Further Its Resident Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A new component of Monument's Resident Impact Program, the partnership will foster meaningful connections for residents

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monument Services (MRES), an asset and property management company with experience in a range of multifamily markets nationwide, is partnering with Apartment Life, the highly-regarded organization which provides community-building strategies to the multifamily industry.The Apartment Life model is to house individuals at the communities that they serve which allows for true, integrated engagement and connections. Monument is launching the project at select communities within its portfolio.The Apartment Life experience includes a broad range of offerings tailored to each community, and includes wellness, ideating events with residents, along with their promotion and execution.“The approach is holistic,” says Ginny Decker, Senior Vice President, Operations for Monument.“It exponentially furthers the resident's experience, creating a true sense of community.”Research shows that a 'sense of community' is a major component of resident satisfaction. The program helps build relationships, a key element of a positive lifestyle.“Our studies show that communities who engage us experience reduced resident and staff turnover, along with adding to the overall value and stability of the community,” says Alex Campbell, Division Vice President | West, with Apartment Life.“We help provide a level of engagement most residents crave.”The initial community for the launch will be Haven on the Lake in St. Louis, MO, with others entering the program shortly thereafter.“We are truly pleased to bring this program to our communities,” concludes Decker.“We are confident that it will be a game-changer for both staff and residents alike.”###About Monument Real Estate ServicesAbout Monument Real Estate Services Monument Real Estate Services (MRES) is an asset and property management company with experience in a range of multifamily markets nationwide. MRES currently manages a portfolio of close to 6,000 units in markets throughout the Southwest, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. For additional information, visit .

