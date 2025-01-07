Jessup Cellars And Winespeak.Ai Announce A First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Concierge And Wine Educator At Jessupcellars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessup Cellars ( ), a pioneer in Napa Valley's wine and tasting experiences, is proud to partner with WineSpeak ( ) to launch Jess, the Virtual Concierge and Wine Educator. This groundbreaking AI Agent, now live at JessupCellars , is revolutionizing how wine enthusiasts explore, learn, and engage with wineries online.

Developed by WineSpeak, Jess represents the next evolution in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) wine experiences. Using advanced Conversational Commerce powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Jess creates a highly personalized and interactive experience for every visitor.

"Jessup Cellars has always been about blending exceptional wine with art and education," said Bailey Downing, General Manager at Jessup Cellars. "Partnering with WineSpeak allows us to extend that experience to a digital audience, offering the same warm, informed hospitality our guests enjoy in person."

About ai

WineSpeak is redefining the DTC wine industry by offering wineries like Jessup Cellars a powerful AI-driven Virtual Concierge & Wine Educator tailored to their unique brand voice. This innovative solution supports the Three Pillars of the DTC Wine Business:

Tasting Room & Winery Visits – Guests can seamlessly book personalized tasting experiences.

Memberships & Subscriptions – Customized guidance helps visitors select the perfect club membership.

Wine Sales – AI-driven support assists users in choosing wines to suit their tastes and needs, including food pairings and recipes.

The AI Agent requires no downloads or training for users, operates 24/7, and integrates seamlessly with winery websites to provide elevated customer engagement,

enhanced search capabilities, and robust wine education, leading to increased online sales conversion.

"We're thrilled to launch Jess with Jessup Cellars, a visionary partner who understands the importance of innovation in creating memorable guest experiences," said Robert Noakes, Founder & CEO at WineSpeak. "With this new technology, Jessup Cellars is setting the standard for the future of digital wine hospitality."

Watch our video here to learn more.

About Jessup Cellars

Since opening the first tasting room in Yountville, CA, in 2003, Jessup Cellars has been synonymous with exceptional wine and art. Celebrating over 20 years in the Napa Valley, Jessup Cellars offers unique experiences and tailored wine education at its Tasting Gallery, including curated tastings, while also offering Wine on Location experiences at customers' homes, businesses and events.

With the introduction of Jess, the Virtual Concierge and Wine Educator, Jessup Cellars continues to lead the way in combining tradition with innovation to deliver unparalleled hospitality and wine education.

For more information, visit JessupCellars or WineSpeak

Media Contacts:

WineSpeak: [email protected]

Jessup Cellars: [email protected]

