Kaleidescape Announces Promotion Of Priscilla Morgan To President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Initially joining Kaleidescape as a board member in 2021 she transitioned to the full time position of chief operating officer in 2022. In her new role as president and chief operating officer, she will bring Kaleidescape to customers in more territories and continue to grow the world's premier movie platform.

"Priscilla has been instrumental in transforming Kaleidescape with her expertise in go-to-market strategies, operations, and finance that has led to increasing revenue and driving down costs for Kaleidescape," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. "This past year she oversaw the successful launch of our next-generation player and servers and our entrance into commercial cinema."

"Since joining Kaleidescape I have seen the company evolve at a rapid rate due to its aggressive and unwavering approach to innovation," said Priscilla Morgan. "I am thrilled to be stepping into this new position and am excited about the possibilities ahead as we have set up a foundation for success."

In 2024 she led the introduction of Kaleidescape as an alternative content delivery platform to the commercial cinema market for library releases and is piloting this program with multiple exhibitors across the United States. In addition, she led the go-to-market strategy for the launch of the Strato V movie player, which continues to build momentum into 2025. Strato V offers stunning 4K Dolby Vision playback and lossless audio with a lower cost of entry, thereby expanding Kaleidescape's market demographic.

Priscilla's relationships with movie studios have led to increases in content licensing. In 2024, Priscilla secured an agreement with a major studio in the UK, adding thousands of titles for customers to purchase or rent. Domestically, Priscilla added several boutique studios, bringing more alternative content to the Kaleidescape platform.

Prior to Kaleidescape, Priscilla served as chief revenue officer at Alliance Consumer Group, a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of consumer products. Additionally, Priscilla oversaw worldwide sales and business operations and new business design and implementation in vice president roles at Dolby. As vice president of business operations and development at Oracle, she led cross-functional teams to refine business practices, operations, and opportunity management for on-demand and support services. She also served as the CFO at TuVox and conducted client engagements at KPMG.

Priscilla holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Berkeley. She was selected twice as one of the Most Influential Women in Business by The San Francisco Business Times.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

