Planisware - Half-Yearly Report On The Liquidity Contract - H2 2024
Date
1/7/2025 12:16:16 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December, 31 2024:
During the period from 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024 the following transactions were executed:
|
| Number of transactions executed
| Traded volumes
in number of shares
| Traded volumes
in €
| Buy
| 5,583
| 222,037
| 5,876,888.84
| Sell
| 5,203
| 221,444
| 5,845,615.66
It is recalled that as of June 30, 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
