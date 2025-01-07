عربي


Planisware - Half-Yearly Report On The Liquidity Contract - H2 2024


1/7/2025 12:16:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Planisware SA to Rothschild Martin Maurel from May 13, 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity account as of December, 31 2024:

  • 800 shares
  • € 1,792,646

During the period from 01/07/2024 to 31/12/2024 the following transactions were executed:

Number of transactions executed Traded volumes
in number of shares 		Traded volumes
in €
Buy 5,583 222,037 5,876,888.84
Sell 5,203 221,444 5,845,615.66

It is recalled that as of June 30, 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 207 shares
  • € 1,794,186

Attachment

  • 20241231 - Planisware - Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract

