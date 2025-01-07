Correction: Salmar - Q4 2024 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) *Incorrect volume on Iceland in previous message.





Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2024 are:

Farming Central Norway: 39.7

Farming Northern Norway: Aker Ocean: 0

Icelandic Salmon: 6.5

Total: 73.8

All figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q4 2024 report will be released on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

