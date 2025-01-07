Correction: Salmar - Q4 2024 Trading Update
Date
1/7/2025 12:16:15 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) *Incorrect volume on Iceland in previous message.
Consolidated harvest volumes in Q4 2024 are:
Farming Central Norway: 39.7
Farming Northern Norway: Aker Ocean: 0
Icelandic Salmon: 6.5
Total: 73.8
All figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q4 2024 report will be released on Tuesday 18 February 2025 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109064335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.