4S Mobility, An Industry-Wide Movement To Shift From Tech-Centric To Outcome-Driven Mobility, Launches At CES

- Andrew Hart, CEO, SBD AutomotiveLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, 4S Mobility was launched, a bold new initiative aimed at shifting the automotive industry from a technology-first mindset to an outcome-driven approach. The initiative, driven by SBD Automotive , focuses on delivering Safe, Secure, Sustainable, and Seamless (4S) mobility outcomes, transforming decision-making and success metrics across the transportation sector.The launch of 4S Mobility comes at a critical moment for the automotive industry. As companies chase short-term technology-centric hype cycles, consumer loyalty is declining, regulatory pressures are rising, and mobility goals are slipping out of reach. 4S Mobility provides a unified framework to address these issues, offering a clear and measurable definition of success that puts people, society, and the planet at the center of decision-making.“The automotive industry has spent years chasing the next big technology, but too often that pursuit has failed to deliver meaningful value to consumers,” said Andrew Hart, CEO of SBD Automotive.“4S Mobility provides a new path forward-one where success is measured not by the number of features in a car, but by the outcomes those features deliver.”The four pillars of 4S Mobility serve as a universal language of outcome-focused success for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, policymakers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and technology providers, ensuring alignment across the industry and promoting long-term growth.Safe Mobility – People should never risk their life or health to travel.Secure Mobility – People should never feel threatened or attacked while traveling.Sustainable Mobility – People should never need to compromise future generations to travel.Seamless Mobility – People should never feel that traveling is difficult or inconvenient.The debut of 4S Mobility was made at SBD Automotive's annual breakfast at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This exclusive gathering of more than 150 automotive executives-representing 20 automakers-provides a precursor to CES, allowing key industry stakeholders a chance to network and share vision. This year's program was led by Andrew Hart, CEO of SBD Automotive, alongside a panel of prominent industry leaders, including Kristen Siemen, Former Chief Sustainability Officer at GM, Håkan Samuelsson, Former CEO of Volvo Cars as well as visionaries from AWS, HERE Technologies, and Magna International. Together, they addressed critical challenges shaping the future of mobility, and highlighting the need for more collaboration and outcome-centric decision-making.“As we walk through CES, we'll see countless examples of technology-centric innovation, but the challenge for OEMs isn't just about creating the next breakthrough,” said Kristen Siemen, "It's about staying rooted in purpose. Too often, people see purpose and profit as conflicting goals, but they're not an either/or equation, they're an 'and.' OEMs face tough trade-offs in the years ahead, but purpose will be the anchor that drives creativity and innovation, and collaboration will be essential. While competition drives progress in some areas, we also need a shared language to define and prioritize societal values like safety, security, sustainability, and seamlessness. That's the promise of 4S Mobility-a framework that unites the industry around outcomes that matter."4S Mobility is designed to serve as a global movement for reshaping the future of mobility, with a focus on outcomes, accountability, and long-term value. Companies that engage with 4S Mobility will have access to exclusive tools, collaboration platforms, and the opportunity to help shape the future of the automotive industry.“We're not just launching a new initiative-we're launching a new era for the automotive industry,” said Hart.“We want to move from fragmented thinking to unified action, and we're inviting leaders from across the industry to join us. To support that movement, in the coming months, a 4S Mobility Foundation will be created that will bring organisations together to define, measure and promote Safe, Secure, Seamless and Sustainable mobility outcomes that matter most to consumers.”For more information, visit 4smobility .About SBD AutomotiveSBD Automotive is a global leader in automotive and mobility consulting, dedicated to helping organizations navigate the complex, rapidly evolving landscape of transportation technology and innovation. SBD Automotive combines decades of expertise with cutting-edge insights to drive success for its clients across the mobility ecosystem. For more information, visit sbdautomotive.

