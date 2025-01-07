3Rd Annual Goblet Days Artist Residency At The Glass Spot Celebrates Traditional Venetian Glassmaking Techniques

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Glass Spot is thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Goblet Days Artist Residency, continuing its mission to celebrate and preserve the time-honored Venetian glassmaking tradition. The residency, which will take place this month, brings together a remarkable group of artists who share a common connection through their training with renowned glass maestro Davide Fuin .The residency will focus on creating goblets and similar forms associated with Venetian craftsmanship. This collaborative environment allows for cross-pollination of ideas, further enriching the experience for artists and the broader glass community. The residency began in 2023 as an initiative to nurture and support emerging artists specializing in traditional Venetian glass techniques. Studio owner Chris Skibbe shares, "The Goblet Days residency allows us to continue this legacy and pass on the knowledge we've gained from our experiences on Murano.”The first two years included glass artists Charlie Larouche-Potvin, Anthony Toomey, and Michael Martin. This year, the program is expanding to welcome Carlo Camozzo, who joins the talented crew. Local glassblowers Adam Childress and Skibbe will lend their expertise in providing hands-on support. All six have honed their skills under Maestro Fuin's mentorship at his studio in Murano, Italy.Davide Fuin's courses have become legendary. When he began offering in-depth instruction on classic Venetian techniques, such as goblet making, and inspiring the next generation of glass artists, Skibbe jumped at the chance. In time, The Glass Spot tapped in and had Maestro Fuin at the studio in Richmond on two separate occasions.The Glass Spot will share footage from the Goblet Days III residency on socials, namely via Instagram @theglassspot . The studio is closed to the public for the duration of the residency. Media is invited by appointment.To cap off the residency, The Glass Spot is teaming up with RVA4CERF+ for a goblet raffle, all ticket sales go to CERF+ (The Craft Emergency Relief Fund). The raffle will take place in the days leading up to the RVA4CERF+ auction (online and in-person) at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond starting on January 21st. Over 50 Richmond-area artists donated work to the fundraiser with 100% of proceeds going directly to CERF+'s Hurricane Helene efforts.###

