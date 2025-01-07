Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT) Founder Says Going Nuclear Is Not The Best Option For Powering AI Data Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GCT's approach reduces power consumption by 50%, with a net negative carbon footprint, while avoiding the risk of nuclear accidents and radioactive waste.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Join Joe Maceda, founder of Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT), and Haydn Palliser, principal at Pivotal180 on Wednesday January 15th at 6 PM EST (GMT-5) as they discuss Grimes Carbon Tech's ability to data centers and reduce power consumption by 50%, while achieving a net negative carbon footprint and avoiding the risk of nuclear accidents and radioactive waste.

In spite of the disasters at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima, nuclear power is a widely used source of baseload power. But the costs are high: environmental risks, waste disposal issues, grid access and public resistance present significant barriers to its implementation at the rate AI demands.

“Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima were closed for good reason,” said Joe Maceda.“It seems unwise to start reopening nuclear power plants now when there is a better, cheaper, safer and faster solution.”

GCT can produce green energy 60% cheaper than the Three Mile Harbor power plant and can be up and running in half the time it will take to recommission the nuclear power plant. Additionally, CGT's solution avoids the $1.6 billion estimated recommissioning cost. GCT's solution runs on plentiful natural feedstocks, generates no nuclear waste, and provides base load green energy for data centers at the equivalent of less than 5 cents per kilowatt hour.

Learn more about GCT and its revolutionary approach. Join Joe Maceda and Haydn Palliser as they present the Grimes Carbon Tech Data Center solution:

About Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT). GCT was founded in 2022 based on a long collaboration between Dr. Patrick Grimes and Joseph Maceda, who worked together to reverse engineer nature's processes to covert carbon and low-grade heat into valuable energy. GCT began with a mission to make green energy readily available anywhere in the world without the need for a centralized grid connection.

In 1961, after building the first fuel cell vehicle, Dr Grimes was the principal investigator for the Army Energy Depot Project, which outlined his method for synthesizing fuels from atmospheric CO2. Although his ideas were never commercialized during his lifetime, he and Joseph Maceda continued research to find a practical way to create a well-managed carbon energy economy. Before Dr. Grimes' death in 2007, he saw his work validated in the lab and secured the initial patents for GCT's proprietary approach.

Today GCT is prepared to commercialize and deploy Dr. Grimes' methodology to enable a rapid scale-up of green hydrogen to meet soaring demand for cheap, grid-independent, clean energy.

Learn more at .



