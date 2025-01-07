عربي


Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


1/7/2025 12:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 7 January 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 6,000 Melexis shares on 30 December 2024.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
30/12/2024 6,000 56.12 55.80 56.40 336,710
TOTAL 6,000 56.12 55.80 56.40 336,710

