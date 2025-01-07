عربي


Declaration Of Number Of Voting Rights


1/7/2025 12:01:34 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights

12/31/2024
 262,769,869 Theoretical number of voting rights1: 360,705,547


1 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

Attachment

  • PR voting rights_31 Dec

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
