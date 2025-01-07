Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Share Capital - December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of the total number of rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of

the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

(Regulation of the French stock authority) Company name of the issuer: Renault S.A.

122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc

92100 Boulogne-Billancourt (ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date

Total number of issued shares



Total number of voting rights December 31, 2024



295,722,284



Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 400,976,562 Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 395,156,673

(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).



Attachment

December 2024 - Disclosure number of shares and voting rights