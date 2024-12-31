عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ipsen - Half Year Statement - 2024 12 31


1/7/2025 12:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half-year statement of IPSEN liquidity agreement with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), January 7th, 2025 – Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN SA to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2024, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 24,701 shares
  • €2,635,980.25

It is reminded that as of the date of the implementation of the agreement, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 12,751 shares
  • €3,137,934.80

Between July 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024 have been executed:

  • 2,936 purchase transactions
  • 2,346 sell transactions

Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 311,792 shares and €33,997,824.80 to the purchase
  • 321,682 shares and €35,215,771.10 to the sel

Attachment

  • IPSEN - PR Half year statement S2 2024 EN

MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109064283


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search