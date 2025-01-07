FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA“ALONE IN VENICE”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the drama ALONE IN VENICE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 7, 2025

Drama Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on January 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the drama ALONE IN VENICE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting January 7, 2025.

ALONE IN VENICE is a modern reversal of the Thomas Mann novel, DEATH IN VENICE, in which a young actor is waiting for his married director while questioning what love is. It tells the story about a young and beautiful American aspiring actor, Saul Larson, waiting for his married Chinese female director in Venice, Italy. The actor was fervently in love with the director, while she was giving him excuses after excuses, having him wait alone in Venice. Finally, when the flood season comes, Saul receives a text message from the director. Will they finally meet in Venice? And what will come out of their meeting? This film is made on purpose to be the reversal of DEATH IN VENICE, exploring the theme of forbidden love. In ALONE IN VENICE, we present to you the perspective and life of“the other man” and the complexity of falling in love with a married woman.

Written, directed, and produced by Jules East, ALONE IN VENICE features a cast including Apollo Luce ('Saul Larson'), Lisa Jacqueline Starrett ('Mia Jones'), and Luca Rosini ('Tommaso Greco').

“ALONE IN VENICE was created during a summer vacation with my friends and I spent in Venice,” said filmmaker Jules East.“As a Chinese filmmaker, I was mesmerized by the beauty of Venice and surprised to discover that among wealthy Chinese married women, it has become a trend to keep their Italian or other Caucasian lovers in this enchanting city above the sea. Inspired by DEATH IN VENICE, one of the most iconic films ever made in this city, I felt compelled to create a film about love--especially forbidden love.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ALONE IN VENICE directly with filmmaker Jules East.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

