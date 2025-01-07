Moiz Master, M.D., Named Piedmont's New Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Among Dr. Master's achievements are leading Piedmont Mountainside to 19 straight A grades – the longest streak in Georgia – from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on patient safety. He also led a team that brought about a 50 percent reduction in excess stay days, which, in turn, increased capacity to the system equivalent to 150 beds, allowing Piedmont to serve more patients, more efficiently and more expeditiously. He has also served on the Piedmont Healthcare Board since 2019.

"Dr. Master brings a wealth of clinical and health care leadership experience to the role," Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. "With over 25 years as a health care leader and practicing internist, he has extensive experience focusing on clinical excellence and patient care through innovative collaborations and will continue to enhance Piedmont's reputation as a center of clinical excellence. He has served as the Director of quality and on numerous boards and committees, leading multidisciplinary teams that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency."

Dr. Master earned his medical degree from Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, India. He started out as a resident in orthopedics at LTM Hospital and general surgery at the Bombay Institute of Medical Sciences, both in India, before moving to the United States where he joined the University of Connecticut School of Medicine to do his residency in Internal Medicine, and stay on an extra year as Chief Resident.

"I also want to acknowledge Leigh's remarkable contributions to Piedmont," Brown said of the retiring Dr. Hamby. "Since joining Piedmont Atlanta in 2001, he has been a driving force behind Piedmont's transformation and continuous improvement. I am incredibly grateful for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he established the system COVID command center and brought together key leaders from across Piedmont to solve the unique problems posed by the virus and ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff."

Dr. Hamby will continue serving part-time as a senior performance improvement lead at the Piedmont Clinic.

