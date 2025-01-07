EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Date
1/7/2025 11:46:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Date: 7 January 2025
Release: After closing of Euronext
Please open the following LINK to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109064248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.