LACROIX : Financial Calendar 2025.

LACROIX announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2025 (after close):



4th quarter & full-year 2024 revenue : 10 February 2025

Full-year results 2024 : 31 March 2025

1st quarter 2025 revenue :15 May 2025

2nd quarter & half-year 2025 revenue : 23 July 2025

Half-year results 2025 : 30 September 2025 3rd quarter 2025 revenue : 5 November 2025

2024 revenue: February 10, 2025 after the market closes

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €761 million revenue in 2023, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Through its Electronics business, LACROIX designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors. As the Group's industrial backbone, the Electronics activity of LACROIX, is ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS,

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and smart lighting networks.