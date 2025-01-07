(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plating on Plastics (POP) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Plating on Plastics (POP) was estimated at US$809.7 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the Plating on Plastics (POP) market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and aesthetically pleasing components across industries. First, technological innovations in surface treatment and adhesion processes have significantly improved the quality and longevity of plated plastic parts, allowing them to replace heavier metal components in industries such as automotive and consumer electronics. Another key driver is the automotive industry`s focus on lightweighting to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, with POP playing a critical role in reducing the weight of both traditional and electric vehicles.

Consumer behavior is also shaping the market, particularly the rising demand for high-end, sleek designs in electronics and household products. POP's ability to deliver a metallic appearance without the cost or weight of metal makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers looking to balance functionality with aesthetics. Additionally, the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is propelling demand for eco-friendly POP processes, including the adoption of chrome-free and low-emission plating technologies. Regulatory pressures to minimize hazardous chemicals in manufacturing processes are further accelerating the shift toward greener POP solutions. Finally, the integration of automation in POP manufacturing is improving efficiency, reducing waste, and enabling high-volume production, which is expanding its use in large-scale industries like automotive, consumer goods, and electronics. These factors combined are fueling the continued growth and innovation in the POP market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $809.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



