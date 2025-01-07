Latin America 5G Revolution: Opportunities And Challenges In The Emerging 5G Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Revolution: Transforming Connectivity in Latin America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile communications in LATAM is crucial for economic growth, social connectivity, and digital inclusion. As penetration increases and coverage expands, 5G connectivity demands innovation, support for businesses, and better general access to an essential service. The analysis is segmented by prepaid and postpaid services, with a clear dominance of the prepaid segment in subscriptions and devices, including mobile phones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, with a narrow relation between B2B and IoT devices.

This study aims to present the current landscape of cellular network technologies in LATAM, especially for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and discover the evolution of 5G deployment in these 5 countries. The main objective is to analyze technology development in terms of subscription and revenue metrics and discuss the forecast analysis.

The publisher also examines pricing and market trends as well as compliance regulations for the B2B and B2C segments to highlight the most important challenges and opportunities stakeholders must consider in this evolving market.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Network Slicing for B2B in Entertainment

IoT Growth in Agriculture Private 5G Networks for Manufacturing and Oil & Gas Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction of 5G Communications



Definitions: Mobile Communications

Definitions: Segmentation

Definitions: 5G Infrastructure

Market Trends: Connectivity Devices Influencing the 5G Market Market Trends: Technological Advancements Influencing the 5G Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Growth Metrics

Subscription Forecast by Technology

5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type

Revenue Forecast by Technology

5G Revenue Forecast by Client Type

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis Pricing Trends for 5G Services: What is Happening in LATAM?

Market Analysis by Country



Evolution of 5G: Argentina



Subscription Evolution by Technology: Argentina

5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Argentina

Evolution of 5G: Brazil



Subscription Evolution by Technology: Brazil

5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Brazil

Evolution of 5G: Chile



Subscription Evolution by Technology: Chile

5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Chile

Evolution of 5G: Colombia



Subscription Evolution by Technology: Colombia

5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Colombia

Evolution of 5G: Mexico



Subscription Evolution by Technology: Mexico 5G Subscription Forecast by Client Type: Mexico

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps

