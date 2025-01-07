Noteworthy AI And UI Partner To Deploy Innovative Grid Inspection Technology Across South-Central Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noteworthy AI logo

Noteworthy Inspect's fully autonomous cameras

Noteworthy AI's Inspect Cloud 2.0

New Haven-based company awarded $1.8M to enhance Connecticut's electric distribution system by leveraging existing UI fleet assets and advanced AI technologies

- Chuck Eves, Vice President of Electric Operations, UINEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Noteworthy AI , a New Haven-based grid asset inspection technology company, announced they have been awarded $1,794,750 to partner with United Illuminating (UI), a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), to enhance the state's electric distribution system. The funding comes through the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority's (PURA) Innovative Energy Solutions (IES) program and supports a collaboration with UI to improve grid reliability, resiliency, and operational efficiency using advanced technology within UI's service territory.Noteworthy AI's Inspect solution combines proprietary edge-intelligent smart cameras mounted on utility fleet vehicles with cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) applications. These cameras automatically capture utility pole images and geo-location data during fleet operations. The data is analyzed to identify potential maintenance issues, such as vegetation overgrowth and visual defects in pole-top equipment. UI's teams access this information through Noteworthy's cloud platform for proactive grid management.Over 12 to 18 months, Noteworthy AI will deploy its cameras on UI fleet vehicles, autonomously inspecting 34,000 utility poles, representing approximately 20% of UI's infrastructure. Special focus will be placed on underserved communities, with plans to inspect 75% of poles in these areas.Expected project outcomes include:●Reduced Outage Risks: Identifying high-risk vegetation and enabling prioritized trimming to address Connecticut's leading cause of outages.●Improved Grid Reliability and Resilience: Proactively detecting visual defects in pole-top equipment that require remediation.●Faster Broadband Deployment: Reducing bottlenecks for fiber-optic cable installations by speeding the“make ready” process.PURA's IES program recommended the project for its potential to enhance grid reliability, reduce costs, and support local economic growth by creating in-state jobs and utilizing Connecticut-based manufacturing resources.“This project marks a major milestone as we work to transform utility infrastructure management,” said Chris Ricciuti, Founder and CEO of Noteworthy AI.“We're excited to partner with UI to further develop our technology and demonstrate its positive impact on grid reliability and operational efficiency.”Chuck Eves, Vice President of Electric Operations at United Illuminating (UI), added,“Noteworthy AI's innovative technology represents a promising step toward leveraging data-driven insights to enhance grid management and better serve our communities, particularly those underserved.”Noteworthy's award underscores the importance of ongoing innovation to strengthen the resilience of Connecticut's electric infrastructure. PURA's approval of the project emphasizes the critical role continuous and autonomous grid monitoring tools should play in helping address the convergence of challenges that emerge from rising energy demand, aging infrastructure, and an increase in extreme weather events.--About Noteworthy AINoteworthy AI is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced grid inspection solutions. Its innovative technologies leverage artificial intelligence and edge computing to enable utilities to manage their infrastructure more effectively and efficiently with existing fleet assets. Learn more atAbout United IlluminatingThe United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,600 miles of electric distribution lines and 138 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 341,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute's Emergency Recovery Award in 2019 and 2021. For more information, visitAbout AvangridAvangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $47 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America's best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit .

Joel Berntsen

Noteworthy AI

+1 860-617-0718

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.