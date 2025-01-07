Heffernan Insurance Brokers Entity Acquires Green Financial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in

the United States, has acquired Green located in

Kirkland, Washington. Fred Green, President of Green Financial, and his entire team have joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' small business division, HeffDirect, effective

October 1st, 2024.

Founded in 1986 by Fred Green and his father Harry Green, Green Financial helps customers in

Washington

navigate the state's employee benefits market, individual health plans and Medicare to find the best solutions for clients. Green Financial will contribute to HeffDirect's continued growth in the benefits and financial services markets as Fred, Steve, Julie, Brandy and Summer look to expand in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.



"Green Financial is excited to partner with Heffernan Insurance Brokers. We see the opportunity for synergies that will benefit our clients and provide a broader array of services to meet their needs," said

Fred Green, now Senior Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "Our goal has always been to offer our clients best-in-class service and foster close personal relationships, and Heffernan shares that same passion."



"We are thrilled to welcome

the team at Green Financial to our small business division, HeffDirect. Their extensive expertise in navigating benefits for clients, combined with their commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, align with our mission to provide comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions to our clients," said F.

Michael Heffernan, President, and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "This acquisition enhances our capabilities in the

Washington

market and signifies our dedication to continued growth and expansion nationally."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Agency Brokerage, a Melbourne Florida firm, served as advisor to Green Financial.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in

the United States

providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in

Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients' different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry's 'Best Agency to Work For' list, and consistently named a 'Top Corporate Philanthropist'.

SOURCE Heffernan Insurance Brokers

