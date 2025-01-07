Q2i Secures Patent For PARCA Solution, Revolutionizing Probation And Parole

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Q2i, a leader in digital innovation, is proud to announce that it has been granted a patent for its groundbreaking Probation and Reentry Coaching Application (PARCA) solution, a revolutionary designed to transform community supervision programs. The PARCA solution enhances probation and parole effectiveness, reduces recidivism, and improves rehabilitation outcomes through real-time, data-driven insights.

The newly awarded patent covers Q2i's unique PARCA technology, which integrates goal-setting features with a mobile platform to provide probation officers with continuous, real-time information on individuals under supervision. This enables more personalized, proactive, and well-supported supervision, ensuring individuals receive the right resources and guidance at the right time. By enhancing accountability and streamlining probation management, the PARCA solution reduces burdens on probation departments and improves public safety.

"We are thrilled to have secured this patent for the PARCA solution, which represents Q2i's continued commitment to advancing criminal justice reform," said Steven Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer at Q2i. "This technology is the result of years of research and development, and we believe it has the potential to reshape how community supervision is managed-promoting a more effective, goal-oriented, and rehabilitative approach that benefits both individuals and communities."

Veronica Ballard Cunningham, Executive Director of the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA ), added, "I am always delighted to learn of innovative solutions that provide probation officers with better tools, which are crucial to reducing recidivism and supporting individuals under supervision as they reintegrate into society. Advancements in technology drive positive change in the probation field and contribute to criminal justice reform."

The PARCA solution empowers probation officers to connect individuals under supervision with critical community-based support services, including healthcare, housing, and employment resources.

Q2i plans to collaborate with probation and parole departments, policymakers, and advocacy groups to implement the PARCA solution, supporting its successful deployment and widespread adoption.

For more information about the Probation and Reentry Coaching Application (PARCA) solution and future developments, visit Q2i .

About Q2i

Q2i is a privately held digital health company specializing in the development, refinement, validation, and commercialization of innovative, evidence-based solutions. Our AI-driven contextual agent technology is leading the way in transforming how community supervision is managed, supported, and optimized for success.

