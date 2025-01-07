Shaping The Future Of The Automotive Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

Anticipation builds for the 2025 car models and their impact on the auto market.

- Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive is gearing up for another transformative year as leading manufacturers prepare to unveil their latest models. These launches not only redefine consumer choices but also significantly influence market trends. Exceptionally anticipated new models have a remarkable effect on the resale value of earlier versions, creating a stir among both enthusiasts and industry professionals even before their release. The Indy Auto Man experts in used car sales in Indiana have compiled a list of the most anticipated models of 2025 and shared the review of the used car prices.

Acura ADX. Acura is basing its new luxury SUV on the same platform as the popular Honda HR-V. But unlike the noisy and dull 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine of the subcompact HR-V, the ADX will use an eco-friendly, more powerful 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Audi Q5. Audi has redesigned its luxury Q5 compact SUV with evolutionary styling on the outside and a radical update on the inside. The manufacturer offers two powertrains: a standard 268-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder one, or a 362-horsepower, 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 in the SQ5 Performance trim. Both are paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and come with all-wheel drive.

BMW X3. The main competitor to the Audi Q5 , the fourth-generation X3 has grown slightly in length and power and has a high-tech, minimalist interior design. It will be introduced in two trims: the 30 xDrive with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 255 hp, and the M50 xDrive with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 393 hp. Each engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, complemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system, and uses 4WD. Notable upgrades include the ability to overlay navigation instructions on the road ahead using a head-up display for augmented reality.

Ford Expedition. The 2025 Ford Expedition has the same dimensions and overall appearance as the previous version. But the new Tremor trim adds off-road touches like larger tires, a taller stance, skid plates, and a host of off-road electronic aids originally introduced on the Ford Bronco. A host of active driver-assistance features are standard, and Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving is optional.

GMC Terrain. The GMC Terrain SUV is similar in size to its predecessor and the related Chevrolet Equinox. It's again powered by a 175-horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged four paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard on all Terrain trims, though a front-wheel-drive version could arrive in the 2026 model year. A full list of standard driver-assistance and safety systems finally puts Terrain on par with its peers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Used cars in the US market

Prices have fallen on many popular 2023-2024 models, such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee (-9.2 percent), Ford Explorer (-7.4 percent), and Subaru Outback (-6.7 percent), according to a recent study from iSeeCars . It shows that the average cost of a used auto between one and five years old has dropped to $32,672 - 4.7 percent lower than in 2023. The list of fast-depreciating models will be expanded soon, as 2025 model-year cars are about to hit the market.

The release of updated models makes it hard to sell cars on the secondary market at a good price. Especially in January, when all vehicles have added another year to their age. Fortunately, trustworthy dealerships such as Indy Auto Man, IN, offer comprehensive programs for buying used cars on the resale market, even in January when overall sales are declining. However, the main thing here is not to rush and get offers from several nearby dealers to choose the most advantageous deal.

About Indy Auto Man

A used car dealership founded in 2008 in Indianapolis, Indy Auto Man has built a strong reputation in the Indiana automotive market as a customer-focused innovator. Today, the dealer boasts a diverse inventory of cars, SUVs, vans, trucks of the most popular brands, and a wide range of car repair and maintenance services. IAM dealer is also interested in buying a car in good condition under favorable terms. To initiate an online evaluation, it's enough to get in touch with the dealership and provide a detailed car description with photos.

