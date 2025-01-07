Sciensus Announces Two New Senior Hires As It Continues To Grow As A Leading European Life Sciences Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sciensus, a leading European life sciences organisation, focused on accelerating patients' access to lifesaving medicines, is pleased to announce that Alastair MacDonald and Dr. Raymond A. Huml have joined the business. These appointments bolster Sciensus' existing expertise and capabilities and mark a significant moment in the business's strategic growth journey.



Having spent over 20 years working at AstraZeneca and Syneos Health, Alastair brings extensive expertise in leveraging patient insight and data during different phases of clinical trials. At Sciensus, Alastair will be working together with our biopharmaceutical company partners, to ensure patients across Europe gain access to important, life-changing medication, candidate drugs and have the support they need. This will transform the care process for patients and help patients achieve better health outcomes.



Ray has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries, having spent over 20 years at IQVIA. He will serve as Vice President of Rare & Orphan Disease Strategy and play an integral role in bridging critical gaps for American companies seeking rare disease therapy approval and distribution across European markets.



Alastair MacDonald, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Sciensus:

“I am delighted to join the Sciensus team, and also support our partners and patients, by bringing my extensive experience in real-world patient insight to drive better patient care across Europe”.



Dr. Raymond A. Huml, Vice President, Rare & Orphan Disease Strategy, Sciensus:

“I am excited to collaborate with the talented Sciensus team and US biopharmaceutical partners to enhance access to life-changing medications for patients with rare diseases. Together, we aim to deliver personalised patient support programs that streamline patient journeys and improve overall patient experiences.”



Christian Tucat, CEO, Sciensus:

“I'm delighted to welcome both Ray and Alastair to the team, having worked with them extensively in previous years. At Sciensus, we continuously look to strengthen our existing capabilities and expertise to ensure we enhance our customer and patient experience in Europe. Both Alastair and Ray bring a wealth of experience to Sciensus and will play a pivotal role as we grow our service propositions and make a significant impact on patient care”.



About Sciensus:

Sciensus is a leading European provider of patient access, engagement and insight solutions. We connect over 240,000 patients with their medicines at any point in time, and support and empower them to get their best outcomes.

For over 30 years we have helped chronic, rare disease and cancer patients across Europe in over 50 therapy areas.

With over 70 million patient interactions to date, we are uncovering data and generating new insights to help patients make the most of their medicines and keep their lives on track.

We partner with over 1,250 clinics and hospitals, and global life science companies, providing them with valuable insights and real-world evidence.







